Well-known Ayurveda practitioner Dr P K Warrier no more

Well-known Ayurveda practitioner Dr P K Warrier, who played a key role in bringing international popularity to Ayurveda treatment, died at the age of 100 at Kottakkal in Malappuram district of Kerala on Saturday.

Warrier, who has been the managing trustee of the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, was a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards as well as a series of honours for his contributions to Ayurveda.

Warrier, who was the nephew of Arya Vaidya Sala founder Vaidyaratnam P S Warrier, brought global popularity to Ayurveda through his research and scientific publications. He also played key role in modernising Ayurveda as well as research in medicinal plants. It was under his leadership that Arya Vaidya Sala spread its wings all over the country. He had also participated in the freedom struggle.

His birth centenary was celebrated last month. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and breathed his last by Saturday noon. His funeral was performed by evening.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other senior leaders condoled his death.