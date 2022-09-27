10 detained in Gujarat for questioning over PFI links

At least 10 people have been detained in Gujarat for questioning over alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in raids conducted by a joint team of the state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency, an official said on Tuesday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been raiding premises linked to the PFI in various states, including Gujarat, a senior state police official said.

"They have detained at least 10 people for questioning from different parts of Gujarat with the help of the state police and ATS," he said.

Notably, the PFI's political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is active in Gujarat and opened its office in Ahmedabad a few months back.

In a massive crackdown on the PFI, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit on September 22 in near simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials earlier said