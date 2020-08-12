1,132 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai; 923 recover

1,132 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai; 50 succumb, 923 recover

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 12 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 22:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

With the single-day rise of 1,132 Covid-19 cases, the infection tally in Mumbai rose to 1,26,371 on Wednesday, while the death toll mounted to 6,940 with 50 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At the same time, the number of recovered patients crossed the one lakh-mark and reached 1,00,070 after 923 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate of the country's financial capital is now 79 per cent, the civic body added.

Of the 1,26,371 Covid-19 patients in the city, only 19,064 cases are active, it said.

According to the BMC, of the 50 patients, who died due the infection, 39 had various co-morbidities.

Mumbai's average growth rate of Covid-19 cases is 0.81 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 86 days, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BMC
Mumbai
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

 