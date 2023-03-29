18% hike in Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll from April 1

18% hike in Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll from April 1

Toll would remain the same till 2030 as there would not be any revision after three years in 2026

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 29 2023, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 10:59 ist
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Credit: PTI File Photo

Toll for vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the first access-controlled road of the country, will increase by 18 per cent from April 1, officials of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said.

A senior MSRDC official said on Tuesday that though the toll increases by six per cent annually, it is implemented cumulatively at 18 per cent after every three years, as laid down in a government notification of August 9, 2004.

The new toll will be Rs 320 for four-wheelers like cars and jeeps instead of the current Rs 270, and Rs 495 for vehicles like mini-bus and tempos instead of the current Rs 420, another official said.

Toll for two-axle trucks will increase to Rs 685 from the current Rs 585. For buses, it will increase to Rs 940 from Rs 797.

Three-axle trucks will be charged Rs 1,630 instead of Rs 1,380 and multi-axle trucks and machinery-vehicles will have to pay Rs 2,165 instead of current Rs 1,835.

Toll would remain the same till 2030 as there would not be any revision after three years in 2026, officials said.

About 95 km long, the six-lane Mumbai-Pune Expressway was fully operationalized in 2002. Toll is collected at five toll plazas, of which ones at Khalapur and Talegaon are the main ones.

Around 1.5 lakh vehicles use the Expressway everyday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Mumbai-Pune Expressway
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Climate action ever more urgent

Climate action ever more urgent

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

 