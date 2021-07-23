2 dead, 8 injured as house collapses in Mumbai's Govandi

At least two persons were killed and eight others injured after a single-storey house collapsed in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in eastern Mumbai early on Friday, a civic official said.
The incident occurred at plot number 3 near Bombay City Hospital around 5 am, he said.
"Seven fire engines and one rescue van of the fire brigade, and personnel of the police as well as other agencies reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
Ten people were injured in the incident, he said, adding that while seven of them were rushed to the Ghatkopar-based Rajawadi Hospital, three others were taken to the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Hospital in Sion.
However, doctors at the Rajawadi Hospital declared two of them brought dead. The two deceased were identified as Neha Parvez Shaikh (35) and Mokar Zabir Shaikh, (80).
The condition of a woman, identified as Shamshad Shaikh (45), is critical, he said.
All others are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable, the official added. Further details about the incident are awaited.
