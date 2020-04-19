228 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat; state tally rises to 1,604

228 new coronavirus cases in Guj; tally rises to 1,604

PTI
  • Apr 19 2020, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 14:17 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,604 on Sunday after 228 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

Of the total new cases, 140 were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the district's tally to 1,002, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Besides, Surat reported 67 new cases, Vadodara-eight, Rajkot-five, Banaskantha and Bhavnagar-two each, and Botad, Chhota Udepur and Mehsana- one each, she said.

Out of 1,443 active cases in Gujarat, nine patients are on ventilator support, while the condition of the rest is stable, she said.

Total 28,212 samples have been tested so far in the state for coronavirus, she added. 

