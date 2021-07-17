30,000 cards made by Gujarat NCC cadets sent to soldiers to mark upcoming Kargil Vijay Diwas

NCC cadets from Gujarat have prepared 30,000 cards highlighting the sacrifice and valour of armed forces which were dispatched on Saturday to Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas to be observed on July 26.

As part of the Ek Mai Sau Ke Liye campaign observed from July 4 to 15, cadets from Gujarat prepared 30,000 cards and also posted messages on social media highlighting the sacrifices and valour of the Indian Armed Forces, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) said in a release.

The event is part of the campaign's fifth phase titled Kargil Ke Veeron Ko Gujarat Ka Aabhaar.

"These cards are also a medium for these young cadets to honour the memory of the martyrs and the Armed Forces personnel who are guarding the national borders round-the-clock under adverse conditions," the NCC said.

The cards were dispatched in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Gandhinagar. They are expected to be ceremoniously received by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command, Lieutenant General YK Joshi, who was then a Lieutenant Colonel in the Kargil war and was awarded Vir Chakra, the NCC said.

Between July 21 to 25, these cards will be handed over to the soldiers deployed in the Kargil sector, as a mark of gratitude from the cadets of Gujarat, it said.

Kargil war was fought between India and Pakistan between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and along the Line of Control.

During the war, the Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and succeeded in capturing Tiger hill and other posts, as part of Operation Vijay.