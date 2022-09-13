45 of 50 MLAs of Shinde group will get defeated in polls: NCP

Forty-five of the 50 MLAs of Eknath Shinde's rebel faction will lose the next elections, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP said Tuesday saying that its benchmark is below the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The NCP also said that the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is unconstitutional.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase accused CM Shinde of justifying the rebellion against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that there is no word about his vision for Maharashtra. “The government is yet to get constitutional validation from the Supreme Court and we will continue to call it an unconstitutional government till such a time,” Tapase said.

A day after Shinde’s rally in Paithan in Aurangabad, the NCP leader said, "The Shinde group does not have a disciplined cadre hence they have to spend money to hire people for gatherings. The same crowd was seen looting boxes of laddu and peda. It is obvious that only a hired crowd would do such a thing,” he said.

“The Chief Minister tries to explain how the act of rebellion was correct and based on the facts, but the people of Maharashtra do not support his views,” he said.