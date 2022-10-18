6 dead, 15 hurt after bus rams into trailer in Gujarat

6 killed, 15 injured after bus rams into trailer near Vadodara

The deceased included a child, a woman and four men

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 18 2022, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 12:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six people were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a bus rammed into a trailer on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am when the luxury bus was going towards Surat from Rajasthan, they said. It hit the trailer from behind while trying to overtake it on a bridge on the highway, an official from Panigate police station said.

As many as six passengers were killed and around 15 others injured in the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Yashpal Jaganiya said.

"Four persons were killed on the spot and two others died in hospital," he said.

The deceased included a child, a woman and four men, the police said. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ahmedabad
Gujarat
Accident
India News

What's Brewing

Pothole accident: Bengaluru woman succumbs to injuries

Pothole accident: Bengaluru woman succumbs to injuries

D Y Chandrachud: Illustrious career & landmark verdicts

D Y Chandrachud: Illustrious career & landmark verdicts

DH Toon | Incessant hunger for a healthy life

DH Toon | Incessant hunger for a healthy life

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

 