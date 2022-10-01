Kejriwal, Mann on two-day Gujarat visit from today

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on two-day Gujarat visit from; to hold public meetings

On Saturday, Kejriwal and Mann will address public meetings at Gandhidham in Kutch district and Joshipura in Junagadh district

PTI
Ahmedabad,
  Oct 01 2022
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 10:58 ist
Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann. Credit: Reuters Photo

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Saturday, where they will jointly address four public meetings.

On Saturday, Kejriwal and Mann will address public meetings at Gandhidham in Kutch district and Joshipura in Junagadh district. On the second day of their visit on October 2, they will address public meetings in Surendranagar city and Khedbrahma town, AAP's Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP's Rajya Sabha member and co-incharge for Gujarat Raghav Chadha will also be in Gujarat during these two days, a party functionary said.

"Sisodia and Chadha are also coming to Ahmedabad for some important meetings and rallies. Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with party leaders and workers during his visit," Sorathiya said. Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat will be held by the end of this year. 

Delhi
AAP
Gujarat
Bhagwant Mann
Arvind Kejriwal

