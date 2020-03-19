AC local train services to be suspended in Mumbai

PTI
PTI,
  Mar 19 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 16:39 ist
First AC train on Central Railway's trans-harbour corridor between Thane and Panvel is stationed at Sanpada car shed ahead of its trial run, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Both the Central Railway and Western Railway have decided to suspend the services of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai from Friday in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

A WR spokesperson said that AC locals would be canceled till further notice. Ordinary train services would replace them, he said.

A CR spokesperson said AC local services on Thane- Vashi-Panvel trans-Harbour corridor will be suspended till March-end.

The WR operates 12 AC services between Churchgate and Virar, which are often crowded during peak hours.

The CR operates 16 services of AC local on trans- Harbour corridor every day.

