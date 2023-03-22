Ad guru Bharat Dabholkar joins MNS

Ad guru, actor and theatre personality Bharat Dabholkar on Wednesday joined the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Dabholkar was welcomed into the party fold by MNS president Raj Thackeray at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai coinciding with the 'Gudi Padwa' festivities.

Dabholkar has been behind several important advertisements, hoardings and marketing campaigns for Amul, Videocon, Frooti, Appy, and Bailey.

Some of the films in which he acted are One 2 Ka 4 (2001), Company (2002), Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007), Veer (2010), Xpose (2014), Gour Hari Dastaan (2015), Sarkar 3(2017), Sanju (2018), and Dabangg 3 (2019).