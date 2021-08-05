After threat to Olympian Pravin's family, police ensure their safety

Despite Olympian Archer Pravin Jadhav’s glory and achievements, his family is being threatened by local goons over land dispute in Maharashtra. However, the local administration has now taken up the matter, assuring safety of his family.

Jadhav’s parents live in Satara district of Maharashtra where the local goons are forcing them to vacate the land where they live in a small kaccha house. The land on which Jadhav’s parents are residing reportedly belongs to the government and, hence, it cannot be privately owned. However, the local administration assured to allot the land to his family.

“The Satara Collector has already started the process of allotting the land to Jadhav’s parents. Besides that, our local team also visited the village and got a statement that the Jadhav family will not be troubled by the local Beldar family,” Satara police superintendent, Ajaykumar Bansal, told The New Indian Express.

Requesting anonymity, a resident in Satara told the publication, “After the locals staked claims over the land, tensions quickly escalated and Jadhav was informed. He immediately called the local police station and requested to look after the safety of his parents till he was back.”

The Satara police have kept the goons in the police station to ensure Jadhav’s safety.