Ajit Pawar’s image being maligned: Sharad Pawar

A day after Sharad Pawar took back his resignation and decided to continue as NCP president, the veteran politician reiterated that only Ajit Pawar had an inkling of his decision and that his nephew’s image is being maligned unnecessarily.

To a question about Ajit’s absence from the press conference, Pawar said, “Ajit generally is with party colleagues and with the people…For no reason his image is being maligned… He is a result-oriented person, and that's why sometimes he speaks less. That creates misunderstanding.”

Pawar reiterated that only Ajit had some inkling that he was going to step down as the NCP president and appoint a successor.

Pawar, a former four-time chief minister and three-term Union minister, said that drawing up a succession plan takes some time. “As of now we have to concentrate on the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls,” he said.

Pawar indicated he will also concentrate on bringing together like-minded parties ahead of the General Elections.