Ajit Pawar’s image being maligned: Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar’s image being maligned: Sharad Pawar

Pawar reiterated that only Ajit had some inkling that he was going to step down as the NCP president and appoint a successor

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 06 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 21:27 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after Sharad Pawar took back his resignation and decided to continue as NCP president, the veteran politician reiterated that only Ajit Pawar had an inkling of his decision and that his nephew’s image is being maligned unnecessarily.

To a question about Ajit’s absence from the press conference, Pawar said, “Ajit generally is with party colleagues and with the people…For no reason his image is being maligned… He is a result-oriented person, and that's why sometimes he speaks less. That creates misunderstanding.”

Also Read | Will work out common minimum program to bring Opposition together: Pawar

Pawar reiterated that only Ajit had some inkling that he was going to step down as the NCP president and appoint a successor.

Pawar, a former four-time chief minister and three-term Union minister, said that drawing up a succession plan takes some time. “As of now we have to concentrate on the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls,” he said.

Pawar indicated he will also concentrate on bringing together like-minded parties ahead of the General Elections.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Sharad Pawar
Ajit Pawar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy cannabis use linked to schizophrenia

Heavy cannabis use linked to schizophrenia

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

 