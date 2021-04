Ambani security scare: Sachin Vaze's NIA custody extended till April 9

A Mumbai court on Wednesday extended the NIA custody of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze till April 9 in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13.

He was on Wednesday produced before special NIA court judge P R Sitre, who extended his custody to the probe agency till April 9.

The NIA had sought the extension of Vaze's remand for further probe into the case.

Two other accused in the case -- suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor -- were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the court.

The court also allowed the CBI to question Vaze in connection with its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption levelled by senior police officer Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A Scorpio with explosives was found near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

Mansukh Hiren, who was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in the Mumbra creek in Thane on March 5.