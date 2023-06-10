Shah asked Shinde to drop four Sena ministers: Raut

Amit Shah has asked Shinde to drop four Sena ministers, claims Sanjay Raut

There will be a political "explosion" over the long-expected cabinet expansion in the state, Raut told reporters

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 10 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 00:50 ist
Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to drop four key ministers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Shinde-led party, however, poohpoohed Raut's statement.

There will be a political "explosion" over the long-expected cabinet expansion in the state, Raut told reporters.

Read | 22 MLAs and 9 MPs in touch with us: Sanjay Raut

"Amit Shah has given the CM some instructions for changes in the cabinet. In the cabinet expansion, if at all it happens, Shah has instructed that key four ministers of the Shinde faction be dropped...this is my information," he said.

When contacted for reaction, Shinde-led Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said Raut's claim could be "due to his habit of poking nose in other people's business."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Sanjay Raut
Amit Shah
Eknath Shinde

Related videos

What's Brewing

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

 