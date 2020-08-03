Amruta Fadnavis tweets on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Amruta Fadnavis tweets on Sushant Singh Rajput case; Shiv Sena, NCP hit back

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 03 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 20:17 ist
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis. Credit: Twitter Photo (@fadnavis_amruta)

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday tweeted that Mumbai had lost its "humanity" and was "no more safe to live" looking at the way the metropolis' police was handling the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The tweet invited a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP leaders who claimed Amruta Fadnavis was criticising the same police force of which she is a protectee.

"The manner in which Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case is being handled-I feel Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live for innocent, self respecting citizens," Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

Hitting back, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and said, "Roams around with Mumbai police security and car" and added a personal slight by tweeting further that the men in khakhi were the "only audience forced to listen to her out of tune songs".

READ: As twists and turns continue, here's what has happened in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case so far

Chaturvedi tweeted, "I challenge these state BJP leaders & their political aspiration bearing family accusingMumbai Police & defaming them, to give up their police security go for private agencies who can make them feel safe in the city. As wife of fmr CM who was also HM to speak this way is shameful."

NCP spokesperson Aditi Nalawde dug out an earlier photograph of Amruta Fadnavis sitting on the edge of a ship during a launch ceremony and tweeted "she should not forget that when she was sitting dangerously at the corner of a cruise ship, it was a Mumbai police personnel guarding her"

Nalawde further alleged that Amruta Fadnavis was only interested in opening police salary accounts in the private bank where she worked. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushant Singh Rajput
Shiv Sena
NCP
Mumbai

What's Brewing

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

 