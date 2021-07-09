Anil Deshmukh case: CBI records statement of dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze in prison

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recorded the statement of dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, who is lodged in jail, in connection with its probe into the corruption charges against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, an official said on Friday.

Vaze was quizzed at the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai by a team of the CBI which is probing the corruption charges against Deshmukh on the direction of the Bombay High Court, the official said.

The questioning took place on Wednesday and Thursday, he said. Last week, a special court had allowed the CBI to quiz Vaze. Earlier, the central agency had interrogated the former encounter cop and recorded his statement in April.

Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in the recovery of an explosives-laden car from outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the vehicle.

Following the HC direction, the CBI had registered an FIR in April against Deshmukh and others after a preliminary enquiry in connection with the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, had resigned from the state cabinet after the HC order. Vaze had claimed he was asked to collect money from bar and restaurant owners allegedly on instructions of Deshmukh, who has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.