Another tagged leopard released in Maharashtra

In continuation of the leopard radio-collaring work at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai, yet another female leopard was released into the wild.

“We have successfully radio-collared and released one female leopard named Kranti on Friday. We are expecting interesting data on human-animal interaction through this collared animal. Two more leopards would be radio-collared in the coming days,” said G Mallikarjuna, the chief conservator of forests and director, SGNP.

The project of radio-collaring of leopards started in February this year.

On 20 February, a female leopard L115, aged around three named Savitri, was radio-collared and released in the southern area of SGNP.

On 22 February, a male leopard L 93, aged between 6 and 8 years named Maharaja was radio-collared on the northern periphery of the SGNP.

From Savitra and Maharaja interesting data was received.

On November 9, a female leopard C33 with a radio collar was released as part of a study by the SGNP administration and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). C33 was inadvertently captured in a cage trap in SGNP’s neighbouring Aarey Colony on November 1, instead of her sibling C32 -- identified as the leopard responsible for a recent spate of attacks on humans in the area.It may be mentioned, the SGNP, spread over 103 sq km, is home to 45-plus leopards - the highest leopard density in the world.

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park-Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary-Thane Territorial Division is a green lung of Mumbai – and leopards move in the night and crossroads, railway lines and streams.

In the past, there have been several instances of leopards getting killed while crossing the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and on the roads surrounding Sanjay Gandhi National park including Thane Ghodbunder Road and also in Aarey Milk Colony.

The study is meant to monitor the movement of these leopards.

It may be recalled, more than a decade ago, a radio-collared leopard walked 125 km from Malshej Ghat along the Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road to SGNP and its entire journey was documented by wildlife researchers led by Vidya Athreya. Its road trip not only provided some vital information on its behaviour but even fascinated journalists who did several news stories about it that even helped the common man understand. It even inspired a Marathi movie named Ajoba in which Urmila Matondkar had essayed the lead role.

