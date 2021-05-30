Covid cases in Maharashtra returns to Sept 2020 levels

At 18,600, new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra returns to September 2020 levels

In another good sign, the active cases dropped below the three-lakh mark to 2,71,801 cases on Sunday

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 30 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 22:58 ist
During the day, 22,532 patients were discharged, taking the total recovered patients to 53,62,370. Credit: PTI Photo

The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra has improved and has returned to September 2020 levels as the single-day cases on Sunday was 20,000.

The situation in Mumbai, the financial capital of Mumbai, has considerably improved, with that figure hovering between 900 to 1,100 for the last few days.

On Sunday, the state recorded 18,600 cases and 402 deaths, taking the progressive total to 57,31,815 and 94,844, respectively.

In another good sign, the active cases dropped below the three-lakh mark to 2,71,801 cases on Sunday.

During the day, 22,532 patients were discharged, taking the total recovered patients to 53,62,370.

While Mumbai logged 1,062 cases over the last 24 hours, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw 3,110 fresh cases.

