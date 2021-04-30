At 89 Covid-19 deaths, Mumbai logs highest daily toll in 10 months; reports just under 4,000 new cases

Mumbai reported 89 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, the highest one-day toll since June 30 last year, which pushed its fatality count to 13,161, the data released by the civic body said.

With the addition of 3,925 new Covid-19 cases during the day, the city's infection tally rose to 6,48,624.

This is only the second time this month that the city has reported less than 4,000 cases in a day. On April 26, it had recorded 3,876 cases.

But the number of deaths has been on the rise in the city over the last few days and Friday's toll is the highest since June 30 last year, when it had recorded 93 fatalities.

On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 4,192 cases and 82 deaths.

Read | Case Fatality Rate of Covid-19 is higher than anticipated

With 43,525 tests, the city's overall test count increased to 54,23,998, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its update.

As many as 6,380 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the number of recoveries to 5,72,431. Mumbai's recovery rate is 88 per cent now, it said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country's financial capital dipped to 61,433 in the last 24 hours from 64,018.

According to the BMC, the city's average growth rate of Covid-19 for the period between April 23 and 29 is 0.78 per cent, while the case doubling rate is 87 days.

There are 112 containment zones in the city, where 1,017 buildings have been sealed to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.