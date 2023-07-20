At least 12 killed, 100 rescued after landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad

At least 12 persons were killed and several others were feared trapped following a landslide in the tribal hamlet of Irshalwadi in Khalapur tehsil of the Raigad district of the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra.

100 persons have been rescued so far.

The landslide took place between 2230 hrs to 2300 hrs on Wednesday night.

The coastal belt of the western Indian state is being pounded by heavy rains over the past few days.

“The priority is to save lives... search and rescue operations have been launched on war footing,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday, at the site, where he is overseeing the search and rescue operations.

The Maharashtra government is in touch with the Home and Defence ministries in case help is needed.

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force are on standby.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has stationed himself in the control room of the Disaster Management Unit of Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai, overseeing the operations.

“There are issues like accessibility…there is inclement weather, it is a difficult operation,” Shinde said.

Teams from the Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Centre (MMRCC) and local mountaineers too have rushed to the spot.

Three senior ministers - Girish Mahajan, Uday Samant and Dadaji Bhuse were among the first to rush to the spot.

Raigad district Collector Dr Yogesh Mhase and Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge are camping at the site.

The village is near Matheran and Morbe Dam.

Officials said that 48 families resided in the village.

Asked about who many are suspected to be trapped, Shinde said: “It is an unfortunate incident. The priority is to save lives. Several of them came down after the incident. It is difficult to say how many more are trapped.”

Four NDRF teams from Pune have reached the site.