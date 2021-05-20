Barge sinking: Yellow Gate police station registers ADR

The Mumbai Police has registered an ADR into the incident involving sinking of ONGC’s accommodation barge Papaa-305 – in which 26 persons have died and 49 are still reported missing.

The ADR was registered on Wednesday night in the Yellow Gate police station, which has jurisdiction over Arabian Sea.

As of now, the ADR involves the bodies of 22 crew and oil industry workers that were brought to the Mumbai harbour by warship INS Kochi.

Four bodies are expected to be brought on Thursday.

The police probe would cover various aspects of the case – and the Mumbai Police is expected to consult maritime agencies including the Directorate General of Shipping.