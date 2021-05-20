Barge sinking: Yellow Gate police station registers ADR

Barge sinking: Yellow Gate police station registers ADR

The ADR was registered on Wednesday night in the Yellow Gate police station, which has jurisdiction over Arabian Sea

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS , Mumbai,
  • May 20 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 14:25 ist
Indian Navy carries out the rescue and search operations for the missing crew members of the barge P305, off the Mumbai coast. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mumbai Police has registered an ADR into the incident involving sinking of ONGC’s accommodation barge Papaa-305 – in which 26 persons have died and 49 are still reported missing.

The ADR was registered on Wednesday night in the Yellow Gate police station, which has jurisdiction over Arabian Sea.

Also read: 38 from P-305 barge still missing; Death toll at 37

As of now, the ADR involves the bodies of 22 crew and oil industry workers that were brought to the Mumbai harbour by warship INS Kochi.

Four bodies are expected to be brought on Thursday.

The police probe would cover various aspects of the case – and the Mumbai Police is expected to consult maritime agencies including the Directorate General of Shipping.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
ONGC
Arabian Sea
Maharashtra
Indian Navy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?

Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

 