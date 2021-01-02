BJP confident of comfortable win in Goa polls: Sawant

BJP confident of comfortable win in 2022 Goa Assembly polls: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 02 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 15:48 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the BJP is confident of a comfortable win in the 2022 state legislative Assembly elections.

Sawant was speaking to reporters in Margao city of South Goa where he will address a workshop for party workers.

"The party is geared up for the upcoming Assembly elections. We will be holding our workshops in all 40 Assembly constituencies," the BJP leader said.

People will repose their faith in the BJP and the government, he said, adding that the party is confident of winning the polls comfortably.

The elections for all 40 seats of the Goa Legislative Assembly will take place in March, 2022.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
Pramod Sawant
BJP

What's Brewing

OTT stars look forward to making an impact in 2021

OTT stars look forward to making an impact in 2021

Cold wave, historic low temperatures across North India

Cold wave, historic low temperatures across North India

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

 