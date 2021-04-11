BJP demands Rs 5,000 Covid-19 relief package for every poor person in Maharashtra

Ahead of the lockdown in Maharashtra, the BJP on Sunday reiterated the demand for a relief package for people who depend on hand-to-mouth sustenance.

The fresh demand comes a day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired an all-party meeting attended by the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, among others to discuss the pandemic situation and the measures that need to be taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“There is no doubt that we need strict measures,” Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar said.

However, he added that several other states have given relief packages, but Maharashtra has not doled out anything. “We need to look into this…what we are asking is to give people Rs 5,000 each to those who depend on hand-to-mouth existence, those in small-scale industries and daily wages,” he said on Sunday.

"If you really want to impose lockdown, announce a package and give Rs 5,000 per month to every worker from the unorganised sector," state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said last week.