BJP demands Rs 5,000 Covid-19 relief package for every poor person in Maharashtra

LoP of the legislative council Pravin Darekar said that several other states have given relief packages, but Maharashtra has not doled out anything

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 11 2021, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 21:04 ist
People stand in a queue as they wait for food to be distributed by social workers during weekend lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Ahead of the lockdown in Maharashtra, the BJP on Sunday reiterated the demand for a relief package for people who depend on hand-to-mouth sustenance.

The fresh demand comes a day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired an all-party meeting attended by the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, among others to discuss the pandemic situation and the measures that need to be taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“There is no doubt that we need strict measures,” Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar said.

Read | Maharashtra crosses one crore Covid-19 vaccination

However, he added that several other states have given relief packages, but Maharashtra has not doled out anything. “We need to look into this…what we are asking is to give people Rs 5,000 each to those who depend on hand-to-mouth existence, those in small-scale industries and daily wages,” he said on Sunday.

"If you really want to impose lockdown, announce a package and give Rs 5,000 per month to every worker from the unorganised sector," state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said last week.

Maharashtra
BJP
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 lockdown

