BJP follows 'use and throw' principle: Girish Chodankar

Using comments made by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy as a crutch to attack the 10 deserters who had quit the Congress in July this year, state Congress president Girish Chodankar on Monday said that the ruling party would destroy their careers soon.

On Sunday, Swamy, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, during a public function held in the state capital, had said that the induction of 10 Congress MLAs into the party fold in July was only a “temporary phase”, while urging the party’s cadre who were disillusioned by the mass induction of rival MLAs, to be patient.

Chodankar responded to Swamy’s comments by saying that BJP followed a “use and throw” principle and that the switch over from the Congress to the BJP was the “beginning of the end” for the career prospects of the 10 MLAs.

“Actually the BJP uses and throws people. Subramanian Swamy in his comments has expressed inner thoughts of the BJP. The BJP will destroy them (defectors). Some have been given money, some have been given corporations, ministries. They have also spent Rs 300 crore to get these MLAs," Chodankar told reporters in Panaji on Monday.

Once the single largest party with 17 MLAs in the forty-member Goa legislative Assembly, desertions have led to the Congress legislative count drop down to five. While 10 MLAs quit the party in July this year, three other MLAs have quit the party ever since the state Assembly election results were declared in 2017.