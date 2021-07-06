BJP holds 'parallel session' in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha complex

In an unprecedented act in Maharashtra, agitated opposition BJP held a “parallel session” in the Vidhan Sabha complex which the Maha Vikas Aghadi government described as “unfortunate in democracy”.

BJP boycotted the proceedings of the Maharashtra legislature on the second and final day to protest against the suspension of the 12 MLAs on the grounds of “abusing” and “misbehaving” with Shiv Sena’s Bhaskar Jadhav, who was in the Chair as a member of the Speaker’s panel.

“What has happened today is not at all good. This is unfortunate in democracy,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told reporters as the session drew to a close.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “We were also in the Opposition, we have also protested. We have protested in the Well of the House. But carrying out a ‘parallel session’ outside the House is unprecedented.”

In the morning, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar “nominated” senior BJP legislator Kalisas Kolambkar to the Speaker and started the “proceedings” at the stairs of the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Immediately, a chair and a table were organized for the Speaker besides a mike and a public-address system.

"I propose a resolution against this government here and I request the members to start a discussion on the proposal," said Fadnavis initiating the discussion. “What they have done is the murder of democracy,” he said lashing out at the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government.

With empty opposition benches, NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said Jadhav was getting threats on social media, and demanded security for him.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil assured that adequate security would be provided to Jadhav.

Malik also wanted to know how a former MLA Raj Purohit could make political comments in the Vidhan Bhavan premises and distribute papers.

Shiv Sena legislator Sunil Prabhu wanted to know how loudspeakers were being used in the complex and with whose permission.

Jadhav urged the Chair to direct Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab to request the opposition members to participate in the Assembly proceedings, however, the latter could not succeed in breaking the ice.

“What is happening? A ‘parallel session’ is being held, and how it is being telecast! It is an insult to this House. How can this happen?,” former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan wanted to know from Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

Later the Chair sent marshals out to confiscate the loudspeakers.

After this, they moved away from the stairs and continued address before TV cameras.