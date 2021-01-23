BJP MLA lauds NCB drug busts, attacks Maharashtra home dept, minister

Against the backdrop of the Narcotics Control Bureau, a Central agency, seizing 12 kilograms of mephedrone in Mumbai, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Friday said the Maharashtra home minister was indulging in politics and his ministry was sleeping.
In a video message, he said the NCB had been carrying out raids in Mumbai since August last year while the state home department was "taking naps".
Speaking about one such NCB operation, Bhatkhalkar said it was surprising drugs were being manufactured in Dongri in south Mumbai for the last one year.
"What is expected from the home minister is strong action against such networks. (But) The home minister has been seen making political statements and indulging in revenge politics," the BJP MLA claimed.
