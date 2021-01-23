BJP MLA lauds NCB drug busts, attacks Maha home dept

BJP MLA lauds NCB drug busts, attacks Maharashtra home dept, minister

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 23 2021, 02:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 02:52 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Against the backdrop of the Narcotics Control Bureau, a Central agency, seizing 12 kilograms of mephedrone in Mumbai, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Friday said the Maharashtra home minister was indulging in politics and his ministry was sleeping.

In a video message, he said the NCB had been carrying out raids in Mumbai since August last year while the state home department was "taking naps".

Speaking about one such NCB operation, Bhatkhalkar said it was surprising drugs were being manufactured in Dongri in south Mumbai for the last one year.

"What is expected from the home minister is strong action against such networks. (But) The home minister has been seen making political statements and indulging in revenge politics," the BJP MLA claimed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narcotics Control Bureau
Drugs
Maharashtra
BJP
Mumbai
NCB

What's Brewing

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

E-Mobility, all charged up

E-Mobility, all charged up

Annadata Sukhi Bhava: Sardars of generosity

Annadata Sukhi Bhava: Sardars of generosity

Puppy waits six days outside hospital for sick owner

Puppy waits six days outside hospital for sick owner

These 5 factors will decide the fate of Tokyo Olympics

These 5 factors will decide the fate of Tokyo Olympics

Chinese documentary marks year since Wuhan lockdown

Chinese documentary marks year since Wuhan lockdown

Gill's father reveals son's secret of cricket success

Gill's father reveals son's secret of cricket success

Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight

Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'The White Tiger' movie review: He's not a 'Slumdog'

'The White Tiger' movie review: He's not a 'Slumdog'

 