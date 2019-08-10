Bullet train work to start in Mar-Apr next year

The land acquisition for the bullet train is in final phases and physical works on the 508-km-long route between Mumbai and Ahmedabad would commence by March-April next year.

The National High-Speed Rail Corp Ltd (NHSRCL), which is implementing the 1,00,000 crore dream project of prime minister Narendra Modi, intends to complete the land acquisition before the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The 12 stations in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project are Bandra-Kurla Complex, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Baroda, Anand/Nandiya, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

The 508.17 km bullet train route will cover a distance of 155.64 km in Maharashtra, 2 km in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 350.53 km in Gujarat.

The project involving the two states of Gujarat and Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, involves the acquisition of 1,379.59 hectares of land. While 998.78 hectares is privately owned, 154.63 hectares by government, 127.50 hectares by Indian Railways and 98.68 hectares of forest land.

In Gujarat, of the 742.13 hectares, consent agreement has been signed for 325.9 hectares, disbursement has started for 7 hectares acquired in Dadra & Nagar Haveli. In Maharashtra of the 274.6 hectares, consent agreement for 10 hectares has been signed.

"We will acquire 60 to 70 per cent of the land before the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections," a top official of NHSRCL told DH on Friday.

Joint measurement survey (JMS) is also going on at fast pace. "Of the 198 villages, JMS in 183 is complete in Gujarat, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 72 of the 97 villages in Maharashtra," the official said.

In Maharashtra, the train passes through two districts of Thane and Palghar. "Initially there were protests in Dahanu and Talasari tehsils but now people are coming forward. There were some issues in Vasai which is being addressed," the official said.

The construction work is being done in eight packages. "Tenders for three packages have been issued," the official said, adding that while the full construction is likely to be completed by 2023, efforts are being made to ensure that the bullet train starts running in a segment in 2022 coinciding with 75 years of Independence.