Bundi court grants bail to model Payal Rohatgi

Bollywood actor and Big Boss fame Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, was granted bail by a court in Bundi on Tuesday.

According to the public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav, the court of additional district judge granted bail to Payal Rohatgi today on two bail bonds of ₹25,000 each. Rohatgi’s counselor Bhupendra Sahay Saxena moved the bail application in the court of the district judge on Monday. The district judge was on leave on Tuesday so the application was moved to the court of the additional district judge.

Earlier on Sunday Payal was detained by the Rajasthan Police allegedly for her comment against Congress leader Moti Lal Nehru, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. She was sent to judicial custody by ACJM court on Monday.