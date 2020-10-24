'Candy or chocolate - What will NCP offer to Khadse?'

Candy or chocolate - What will NCP offer to Khadse, asks BJP leader

Khadse, a long-time BJP leader, quit the party two days ago and joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Friday

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Oct 24 2020, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 01:10 ist
Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Friday said his party gave a lotto former state minister Eknath Khadse and now it remains to be seen what the NCP, which he has joined, offers him.

"The BJP gave a lotto Nathabhau (Khadse) and there could have been an amicableway out about injustice (the reason given by Khadse to quit BJP).

"Now, let's see what Jayant Patil (state NCP president) offers to him," the BJP leader said.

"Jayant Patil should explain why the joining ceremony which was scheduled to take place at 2 pm was pushed to 4 pm. Because it was not yet decided by the NCP what to offer him," he said.

Chandrakant Patil claimed that Khadse left his Nariman Point flat after he got an assurance that "something" which will satisfy him will be offered.

"That something could be a limlet candy or a Cadbury chocolate. Now, only time will tell whether Nathabhau will get satisfied with limlet candy or Cadbury or as there is no option left (for him) but to be satisfied with whatever is offered," quipped the former minister and sitting MLA from Pune.

Maharashtra
BJP
NCP
Eknath Khadse

