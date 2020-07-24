Centre gives lion's share of N95 masks, tablets, ventilators to Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government is the biggest beneficiary of the Centre's supply of N95 masks, tablets and the ventilators. This was revealed in replies sought under RTI by veteran activist Anil Galgali.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, while replying to an RTI query filed by Galgali, has said that it has allocated the highest number masks, kits, tablets and ventilators to Maharashtra.

Galgali had sought information from the Department of Health and Family Welfare on May 1, about equipments and materials allotted to the states to fight Covid-19 pandemic, but the department refused to share the details.

On refusal to give the information, Galgali filed an appeal on June 1, 2020 with the Director of the Ministry, Rajiv Wadhwan, and then Wadhwan directed HLL Life Care Limited to share the material distribution information to Anil Galgali.

Under Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, G.K. Pillai gave a list of equipments allocated to States, Union Territories till July 10. According to this list, the Centre has allocated 2.18 crore N95 masks, 1.21 crore PPE kits, 6.12 crore HCQ tablets and 9,150 ventilators across the country. The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra got 21.84 lakh N95 masks, 11.78 lakh PPE kits, 77.20 lakh HCQ tablets and 1,805 ventilators.

However, the central government has made provisions for central institutions. This includes 26.61 lakh N95 masks, 14.38 lakh PPE kits, 57.32 lakh HCQ tablets and 330 ventilators. "There is a requirement of 17,938 ventilators across the country. Out of this, only 9150 ventilators have been allotted by the Centre.

While Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Ladakh are still deprived of ventilators. Maharashtra still needs 1770 ventilators, Karnataka 1020, Andhra Pradesh 914, Uttar Pradesh 811, Rajasthan 706 and Tamil Nadu 529 ventilators," Galgali said.