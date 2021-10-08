Chaos at Mumbai airport: Flyers stuck in long queues miss flights

Chaos unfolded at the Mumbai International Airport on Friday morning as passengers got stuck in long queues with many missing flights amidst a massive rush to their hometowns for the festival.
Several images circulating on social media showed passengers standing in long queues as the terminal resemble a crowded railway station.
"With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at #CSMIA this morning. The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects," the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport authority said in a tweet.
With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at #CSMIA this morning. The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects. pic.twitter.com/Fg96ELIvj3
— CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) October 8, 2021
Meanwhile, Domestic carrier IndiGo advised passengers "to report early to allow sufficient time for security check".
Several people took to Twitter to share photographs of the rush.
“T2 AT CSMIA (Mumbai Airport) is a shambles. Literally feels like we’re in the dark ages. Endless milling crowds, machines breaking down, tempers frayed, chaos everywhere. Staff doing their best but absolutely unable to cope. Who runs this absolute shitshow? Please tag them. (sic)," composer and singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted.
T2 AT CSMIA (Mumbai Airport) is a shambles.
Literally feels like we're in the dark ages. Endless milling crowds, machines breaking down, tempers frayed, chaos everywhere. Staff doing their best but absolutely unable to cope.
Who runs this absolute shitshow? Please tag them.
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 8, 2021
Complete chaos at Mumbai airport and the poor admin/officials have no idea how to control it. Proper mismanagement. @AdaniOnline @CSMIA_Official pic.twitter.com/dXElWci8pM
— Neelesh Arora (@AroraNeelesh) October 8, 2021
Heard some people missed flights this morning because of this rush at Mumbai Airport. Time to start leaving early when travelling out of Mumbai, the queues are back @CSMIA_Official https://t.co/cQoDJmC06T
— Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) October 8, 2021
Prakash Gagdani, CEO of 5paisa Capital Ltd, tweeted, “Mumbai airport is a mess and it takes at least one hour to check in and then this crowd for security check. How can one board a flight even after reaching two and half hours before.”
Mumbai Airport is a mess. It takes atleast 1 hr to enter and do check-in and then this crowd for security check. How can someone board a flight even reaching 2 1/2 hrs before domestic flight. This is the real commercial capital of the country. pic.twitter.com/OII3s46GZh
— Prakarsh Gagdani (@PrakarshGagdani) October 8, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars
E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate
Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world
Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast
DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'
Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award
Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu
Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker