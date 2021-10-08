Chaos at Mumbai airport: Flyers stuck in long queues miss flights

Chaos unfolded at the Mumbai International Airport on Friday morning as passengers got stuck in long queues with many missing flights amidst a massive rush to their hometowns for the festival.

Several images circulating on social media showed passengers standing in long queues as the terminal resemble a crowded railway station.

"With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at #CSMIA this morning. The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects," the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport authority said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Domestic carrier IndiGo advised passengers "to report early to allow sufficient time for security check".

Several people took to Twitter to share photographs of the rush.

“T2 AT CSMIA (Mumbai Airport) is a shambles. Literally feels like we’re in the dark ages. Endless milling crowds, machines breaking down, tempers frayed, chaos everywhere. Staff doing their best but absolutely unable to cope. Who runs this absolute shitshow? Please tag them. (sic)," composer and singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted.

Prakash Gagdani, CEO of 5paisa Capital Ltd, tweeted, “Mumbai airport is a mess and it takes at least one hour to check in and then this crowd for security check. How can one board a flight even after reaching two and half hours before.”