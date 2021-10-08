Chaos at Mumbai airport, flyers miss flights

Chaos at Mumbai airport: Flyers stuck in long queues miss flights

Several people took to Twitter to share photographs of the rush

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 08 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 12:25 ist
Credit: Twitter/@SumitraDebRoy

Chaos unfolded at the Mumbai International Airport on Friday morning as passengers got stuck in long queues with many missing flights amidst a massive rush to their hometowns for the festival.

Several images circulating on social media showed passengers standing in long queues as the terminal resemble a crowded railway station.

"With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at #CSMIA this morning. The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects," the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport authority said in a tweet. 

Meanwhile, Domestic carrier IndiGo advised passengers "to report early to allow sufficient time for security check".

Several people took to Twitter to share photographs of the rush.

“T2 AT CSMIA (Mumbai Airport) is a shambles. Literally feels like we’re in the dark ages. Endless milling crowds, machines breaking down, tempers frayed, chaos everywhere. Staff doing their best but absolutely unable to cope. Who runs this absolute shitshow? Please tag them. (sic)," composer and singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted.

Prakash Gagdani, CEO of 5paisa Capital Ltd, tweeted, “Mumbai airport is a mess and it takes at least one hour to check in and then this crowd for security check. How can one board a flight even after reaching two and half hours before.”

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

 