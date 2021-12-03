Dombivli gang-rape case: Chargesheet against 33 accused

Chargesheet filed against 33 accused in Dombivli gang-rape case

According to police, the girl was raped in various places - Dombivli, Ambarnath, Rabale and Murbad in Thane city and district

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 03 2021, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 16:58 ist

Nearly two months after a girl filed a complaint of gang rape against 29 youths and four juveniles in Thane district, police on Friday filed a charge sheet in the case. 

The 15-year-old victim girl from Dombivli filed the complaint on 22 September. 

The charge sheet was filed in the Magistrate’s court in Kalyan in Thane district. The charge sheet runs over 800 pages and contains the statements of 112 witnesses. 

Initial investigations revealed that the girl’s boyfriend indulged in forcible sex and made a video.  Later, he shared the video with his friends, blackmailed the victim girl and was repeatedly raped by different boys at different locations. 

The accused were booked under sections 376 (rape), 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4,6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

According to police, the girl was raped in various places - Dombivli, Ambarnath, Rabale and Murbad in Thane city and district.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rape cases in India
India News
Maharashtra
Chargesheet

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

 