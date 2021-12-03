Chargesheet filed against 33 accused in Dombivli gang-rape case

Nearly two months after a girl filed a complaint of gang rape against 29 youths and four juveniles in Thane district, police on Friday filed a charge sheet in the case.

The 15-year-old victim girl from Dombivli filed the complaint on 22 September.

The charge sheet was filed in the Magistrate’s court in Kalyan in Thane district. The charge sheet runs over 800 pages and contains the statements of 112 witnesses.

Initial investigations revealed that the girl’s boyfriend indulged in forcible sex and made a video. Later, he shared the video with his friends, blackmailed the victim girl and was repeatedly raped by different boys at different locations.

The accused were booked under sections 376 (rape), 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4,6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

According to police, the girl was raped in various places - Dombivli, Ambarnath, Rabale and Murbad in Thane city and district.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: