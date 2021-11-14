Cheating case: We haven't received a single rupee, says Shilpa Shetty

After an FIR was registered against Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra by a businessman alleging cheating, the Bollywood actor denied the allegations, saying that the couple was not aware of any transactions nor have they received "a single rupee."

In a social media statement, Shetty said that she was shocked to hear about the FIR.

The FIR was registered on Saturday at Bandra police station based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai. The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shetty, Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit.

The complainant claimed he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him a franchise and open a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune, but it did not materialise, as per the FIR.

Later, when the complainant sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened, a police official said quoting the complaint.

