Chhota Rajan's brother likely to contest from Paltan

Jailed underworld don Chhota Rajan's younger brother Deepak Nikalje may be contesting the Maharashtra polls.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale), an ally of the ruling BJP-led dispensation is likely to field Deepak Nikalje from Paltan in Satara district.

The RPI (A) that is led by union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale, has agreed to contest polls under BJP symbol.

Nikalje (52) is into politics for nearly 15 years but never managed to enter any legislative body.

He has unsuccessfully contested the Chembur seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014. However, while he contested earlier on RPI symbol this time he would do so in BJP symbol.

"The party has suggested the name of Nikalje from Paltan," RPI (A) sources said, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take a final call on Thursday.

The RPI (A) has so far been allowed six seats Paltan, Malshiras, Naigaon, Pathri, Mankhurd Shivajinagar and Bhandara.

It may be recalled, last year, Nikalje was booked in an alleged rape case.