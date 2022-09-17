Goa CM Pramod Sawant calls for preserving coastline

Cleanliness drive carried out at 37 beaches in Goa; CM calls for preserving coastline to boost blue economy

Sawant said Goa's economy is largely dependent on beaches

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Sep 17 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 15:27 ist
Credit: Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant

The Goa government on Saturday carried out a cleanliness drive at 37 beaches across the state, where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stressed to need to preserve the coastline for future generations and for boosting the blue economy.

The state tourism department, in association with the central government, organised the drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

While Sawant and Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai took part in the drive at Miramar beach near here, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte participated in the drive at Calangute beach in North Goa.

Addressing the event in Miramar beach, Sawant said Goa's economy is largely dependent on beaches, and stressed the need to preserve the coastline. "We should also be able to preserve and pass on the benefits of blue economy to our future generations," the chief minister said.

Sawant made an appeal to the locals residents and tourists to keep the beaches clean always.

At Calangute, Khaunte said the livelihood of people in the coastal belt is dependent on beaches. The tourism minister said that around 90 lakh tourists visit the state annually to enjoy the "sun, sand and the sea".

"If we want to retain our USP of sun, sand and sea, we will have to ensure that our beaches are clean and safe," he said. Khaunte said that the clean shorelines are also important for the protection of ecology and for ensuring the livelihood of people.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pramod Sawant
Goa
India News
Beach

What's Brewing

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

Restoring identity with our stories

Restoring identity with our stories

 