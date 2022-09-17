Cleanliness drive carried out at 37 beaches in Goa; CM calls for preserving coastline to boost blue economy

The Goa government on Saturday carried out a cleanliness drive at 37 beaches across the state, where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stressed to need to preserve the coastline for future generations and for boosting the blue economy.

The state tourism department, in association with the central government, organised the drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

While Sawant and Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai took part in the drive at Miramar beach near here, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte participated in the drive at Calangute beach in North Goa.

Addressing the event in Miramar beach, Sawant said Goa's economy is largely dependent on beaches, and stressed the need to preserve the coastline. "We should also be able to preserve and pass on the benefits of blue economy to our future generations," the chief minister said.

Sawant made an appeal to the locals residents and tourists to keep the beaches clean always.

At Calangute, Khaunte said the livelihood of people in the coastal belt is dependent on beaches. The tourism minister said that around 90 lakh tourists visit the state annually to enjoy the "sun, sand and the sea".

"If we want to retain our USP of sun, sand and sea, we will have to ensure that our beaches are clean and safe," he said. Khaunte said that the clean shorelines are also important for the protection of ecology and for ensuring the livelihood of people.