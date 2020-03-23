Coronavirus lockdown: Ajit Pawar calls violators 'idiots', warns of curfew amid COVID-19 crisis

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said his government was "seriously considering" imposing curfew across the state as those violating prohibitory provisions in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, whom he called "idiots", were creating a threat to the life of others.

Several major cities in the state are under lockdown, with only essential services allowed to function, but many areas have seen people and private vehicles on the streets.

In a statement, Pawar said, "We are seriously considering implementation of curfew across the state, as people are disobeying the implemented CrPC 144, which has restricted gathering of more than five people in public place."

"People found in streets aimlessly wandering and violating the CrPC 144 will face legal action. These people have increased risk of spreading COVID-19 infection. These idiots are creating a life threat for others. The state has been observing restraint despite increasing burden and pressure but now it will not be allowed to continue," he said.

The NCP leader said the hardwork of frontline staff like health and police personnel should not be allowed to go to waste due to the behaviour of a few people.

He said people advised home quarantine must strictly follow health instructions given to them, adding that violators will face legal action.