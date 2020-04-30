Coronavirus lockdown: Online therapy for patients with neuromuscular disorders

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a large number of patients suffering from neuromuscular disorders such as stroke, traumatic brain injuries (TBI), Parkinson's and Learning disabilities (LD) in a precarious condition because of a sudden loss of access to therapy.

To cater to the needs of these patients, SynPhNe, a digital neurological therapeutics company, has adopted a telehealth initiative to provide virtual therapy/online sessions to their patients.

Based on the assessment of the patient’s past and current condition, a trained therapist from SynPhNe guides them through an exercise routine that has been specially customized keeping in mind the improvement goals that are mutually set.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of disability in India. People who survive a stroke suffer from acute to severe functional movements and cognition related disorders.

Many stroke survivors find difficulties in Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) such as eating with their own hands, maintaining personal hygiene, wearing clothes by themselves etc. These patients require continual and prolonged therapy for both, improving function and to prevent regression.

A lot of these stroke patients have comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, etc., which necessitates doing some level of physical exercise; the online sessions help address this need as well. The patients suffering from cognition deficit are asked to do tasks like reading, writing alphabets, doing a simple puzzle, etc.

Emphasising on the importance of online sessions, Abhijeet Pandit, Director & CEO, SynPhNe India Pvt Ltd, VP Global Network Dev & Marketing, says, “The current and future need is to adopt the concept of telehealth and telemedicine in delivering care and therapy to our patients. Since the lockdown, we have initiated, with great success, online consulting and therapy."

According to him, SynPhNe technology has been made commercially available on two platforms - the SynPhNe Xpert (for franchisees, hospitals and clinics) and the SynPhNe eNabl (for home users). In the current scenario, post lockdown, depending upon the requirement, the patients can either purchase or rent the device and use it at home with the SynPhNe therapists monitoring their progress online with the help of the data being generated during every therapy session.