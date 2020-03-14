Coronavirus: Maharashtra reports highest number of positive cases in India with tally rising to 26

The number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 26 in Maharashtra, the highest in India, forcing the government to shut down schools, colleges, tution classes and Anganwadis in urban areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray constantly reviewed the situation throughout the Saturday, the last day of curtailed budget session.

Meanwhile, in what could be a potential scare, a 71-year-old man, who had a history of high blood-pressure and diabetes and had recently returned from Dubai, died in Buldhana.

A PTI report quoted civil surgeon Premchand Pandit saying that the patient was admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to isolation ward of the Buldhana general hospital for symptoms of COVID-19

The patient has showed symptoms of COVID-19. His samples have been sent for testing and the report is awaited.

Of the 26 cases, the highest is 10 in Pune, followed by Mumbai (5), Nagpur (4), Yavatmal (2) and one each in Ahmednagar, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Panvel towns.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope too confirmed the figure of 26.

Yavatmal Collector MD Singh informed the media that the two patients are among nine persons with a recent history of travelling to Dubai. The seven others tested negative.

Besides, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporate health officer Daksha Shah said that one more positive case was found in the city, taking the total cases to 5 so far.

Tope informed the Maharashtra legislature that as a precautionary measure, the state government has directed all schools and colleges in urban centres to remain shut till March 31.

However, the time-tables of ongoing SSC-HSC examinations will not be disturbed and shall continue as announced. The shutdown will also be applicable to other educational institutions like tuition or coaching classes.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged the people to celebrate weddings and other functions only at the family level to avoid crowds. He also warned that those cinemas/multiplexes which flout the ban order issued yesterday would attract stringent action.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government has ordered a medical checkup of all prisoners or undertrials lodged across the state for COVID-19.