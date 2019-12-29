Countdown of Thackeray's Sarkaar

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 29 2019, 15:58pm ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2019, 15:58pm ist

Following is the timeline of how Uddhav Thackeray's government came to power.

24 October: Results of Vidhan Sabha polls declared, Maharashtra gets the fractured mandate 

25 October: Both, BJP and Shiv Sena,  the saffron alliance partners demand post of CM

8 November: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

9 November: Tenure of 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comes to an end

9-11 November: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari,  in turns, asks BJP, Shiv Sena,  NCP to express willingness to form the government,  but none is confident 

12 November: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommends President's Rule, President Ram Nath Kovind signs proclamation order

22 November: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announces Uddhav Thackeray as the unanimous choice to be the MVA leader, set to stake a claim

23 November: Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar sworn-in CM and deputy CM,  respectively,  after President's Rule, was lifted 

25 November: MVA partners Shiv Sena,  NCP, Congress stage show of strength 

26 November: Ajit Pawar backs out,  Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM. Hours after that, Uddhav Thackeray elected MVA leader and becomes CM-designate 

27 November: Maharashtra MLAs take the oath during a special session 

28 November: Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Maharashtra CM with six ministers at Shivaji Park

30 November: Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins trust vote 

12 December: MVA government allocates portfolios to ministers

16-21 December: Winter session of Maharashtra legislature held in Nagpur 

22-23 December: MVA govt skips the earlier announced  date of Cabinet expansion

27 December: Fresh date for possible expansion but 30 December announced as the date

30 December: Cabinet expansion to take place in Vidhan Bhavan complex 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uddhav Thackeray
Sharad Pawar
Devendra Fadnavis
BJP
Shiv Sena
Congress
NCP
Comments (+)
 