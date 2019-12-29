Countdown of Thackeray's Sarkaar

Following is the timeline of how Uddhav Thackeray's government came to power.

24 October: Results of Vidhan Sabha polls declared, Maharashtra gets the fractured mandate

25 October: Both, BJP and Shiv Sena, the saffron alliance partners demand post of CM

8 November: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

9 November: Tenure of 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comes to an end

9-11 November: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in turns, asks BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP to express willingness to form the government, but none is confident

12 November: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommends President's Rule, President Ram Nath Kovind signs proclamation order

22 November: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announces Uddhav Thackeray as the unanimous choice to be the MVA leader, set to stake a claim

23 November: Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar sworn-in CM and deputy CM, respectively, after President's Rule, was lifted

25 November: MVA partners Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress stage show of strength

26 November: Ajit Pawar backs out, Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM. Hours after that, Uddhav Thackeray elected MVA leader and becomes CM-designate

27 November: Maharashtra MLAs take the oath during a special session

28 November: Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Maharashtra CM with six ministers at Shivaji Park

30 November: Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins trust vote

12 December: MVA government allocates portfolios to ministers

16-21 December: Winter session of Maharashtra legislature held in Nagpur

22-23 December: MVA govt skips the earlier announced date of Cabinet expansion

27 December: Fresh date for possible expansion but 30 December announced as the date

30 December: Cabinet expansion to take place in Vidhan Bhavan complex