Farmer who caused wildfire told to plant 1,000 saplings

Court asks farmer who caused wildfire to plant 1,000 saplings

Patil was asked to submit a detailed report about the plantation and survival of saplings to the forest department's office at Malkapur.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 21 2022, 20:09 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 20:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magistrate's court in Maharashtra has ordered a farmer who unintentionally triggered a massive wildfire to plant 1,000 saplings and take care of them.

Subhash Ramrao Patil, resident of Nandgaon village in Satara district, admitted to his guilt before a Judicial Magistrate First Class in Karad tehsil on Friday.

Magistrate S A Virani then ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 5,000, and also plant 1,000 saplings and take care of them.

Patil was asked to submit a detailed report about the plantation and survival of saplings to the forest department's office at Malkapur.

"A complaint had been filed against Patil under the Indian Forest Act in April for setting sugarcane stubble in his farm on fire. Due to the strong wind, the fire spread to the adjacent forest," said a forest official.

As many as 1,622 fully grown trees of Banyan, Peepal, Senegalia catechu (Khair), Neem, Kanchan and Karanja (Millettia pinnata) were completely destroyed in the blaze and the grass on a large tract of land was also damaged, he said.

During the hearing, Patil admitted to his mistake but argued that it was not his intention to start a wildfire, the official added.

"We welcome this decision as it would sensitize people about forest conservation, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Saplings
Wildfire
India News
farmer

What's Brewing

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos

Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

 