Court grants bail to Tunisha Sharma death case accused Sheezan Khan

Nearly two months after actor Tunisha Sharma ended her life, her boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Khan - who was arrested on charges of abetment - was granted bail by a local court in Vasai near Mumbai on Saturday.

Tunisha (20) died by suicide at the make-up room of sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Naigaon in Vasai in Palghar district on December 24, 2022, after which her former boyfriend Sheezan (27) was arrested by the Waliv police station.

Additional Sessions Judge R D Deshpande ordered Sheezan to be released on a surety of Rs 1,00,000.

Sheezan was in a relationship with Tunisha, but they had broken up weeks before her alleged suicide.

Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma, and uncle Pawan Sharma had asked the police to arrest Sheezan’s family members and book them on charges of abetment.

Sheezan’s mother and his actor-sisters Falak Naaz and Shafaq Naaz have lashed out at the Sharma family for falsely implicating him.

A few days ago the Waliv police had also filed a chargesheet against Sheezan and accused him in the case of Tunisha's suicide.

While granting bail, the Vasai court also ordered the actor to surrender his passport and asked him not to leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Advocate Sharad Rai, who represented Sheezan, said that the probe was over and the chargesheet has been filed and hence bail be granted. The submission that he was not present in the room when the incident occurred was countered by Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay More.