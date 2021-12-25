2,500 cops deployed to enforce night curfew in Nagpur

Covid-19: 2,500 cops deployed to enforce night curfew in Nagpur

District Collector R Vimala visited government hospitals to take stock of preparedness measures to tackle a possible surge in cases

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Dec 25 2021, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 20:58 ist
Cops in Nagpur on the ground to enforce a curfew earlier this year. Credit: PTI File Photo

Over 2,500 police personnel will be on the ground in Nagpur to enforce prohibitory orders announced by the Maharashtra government in the state between 9 pm and 6 am, a senior official said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the 'bandobast' (ground deployment) has been finalised as per local requirement and DCPs have been directed to set in place pickets on the roads to keep an eye on markets and other public areas, as well as monitor the city's eight entry points. "There will be 2,500 police personnel on bandobast duty to enforce the 9 pm to 6 am rule," he said.

Meanwhile, District Collector R Vimala visited AIIMS, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Mayo Hospital to take stock of the preparedness to tackle any possible rise in Covid-19 cases. 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
India News
Nagpur
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

 