Covid-19: 2,500 cops deployed to enforce night curfew in Nagpur

Over 2,500 police personnel will be on the ground in Nagpur to enforce prohibitory orders announced by the Maharashtra government in the state between 9 pm and 6 am, a senior official said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the 'bandobast' (ground deployment) has been finalised as per local requirement and DCPs have been directed to set in place pickets on the roads to keep an eye on markets and other public areas, as well as monitor the city's eight entry points. "There will be 2,500 police personnel on bandobast duty to enforce the 9 pm to 6 am rule," he said.

Meanwhile, District Collector R Vimala visited AIIMS, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Mayo Hospital to take stock of the preparedness to tackle any possible rise in Covid-19 cases.

