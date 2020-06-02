COVID-19: 6 more test positive in Goa's first containment zone

6 more test COVID +ve in Goa's 1st containment zone

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 02 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 21:32 ist

 Six COVID-19 cases were detected in Goa on Tuesday, all from Vasco's Mangor Hill area, which was declared a containment zone after two cases were reported a day earlier, an official said.

Goa now has 79 COVID-19 case, though the number of active ones is 22 as 57 people have been discharged, including 13 on Tuesday, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 79, new cases: six, deaths: nil, discharged: 57, active cases 22, Samples tested till date: 22,378. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Goa

