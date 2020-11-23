Covid-19: Ahmedabad reports highest single-day deaths in five months

Gujarat added 1,487 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths on Monday, one of the highest figures in 24 hours in recent days. Out of 17 deaths in the state, one of the highest single-day figures in two months, Ahmedabad city, which observed complete curfew this weekend, alone reported 13 deaths, a record surge since July.

The state's caseload on Monday stood at 1.98 lakh while the death toll climbed to 3,876. The caseload in Ahmedabad, the worst-hit city, increased to 46,620 while 1,981 patients have succumbed to the virus till today. Ahmedabad continues to be the worst-affected in terms of death rate which is over 4.20 percent, said to be highest in the country.

After a dip in the number of fresh cases and casualties, Ahmedabad started witnessing a spike in numbers since Diwali vacation, forcing the government to bring night curfew and then complete curfew from Friday night to Monday morning. The city will continue to observe night curfew till December 7, stated a notification issued by police commissioner office.

Apart from taking measures of night curfew, the state government on Monday also restricted gatherings in weddings to 100 people from 200. In the case of deaths and religious activities, the number has been restricted to 50. The decision was taken hours after the Supreme Court pulled it up and sought a detailed affidavit on measure to contain the virus.