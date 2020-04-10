COVID-19: BMC asks private hospital to quarantine its nurses

BMC asks private hospital to quarantine its nurses

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 10 2020, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 14:57 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday directed a private hospital to quarantine all its nurses and stop new admissions after two of its nurses tested positive for coronavirus.

A senior BMC official said two nurses from Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar, aged 27 and 42, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Following this, the BMC, as a preventive step, asked the private hospital to quarantine all its 28 nurses at the medical facility itself and stop new admissions, he said.

"We have advised them to test all the nurses at their own cost," said the officer. 

