Covid-19 cases in Mumbai cross 2-lakh mark, death toll rises to 8,834

The Covid-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the two-lakh mark on Monday.

As of now the deaths and progressive cases in Mumbai stand at 8,834 and 2,00,901 respectively.

The first Covid-19 case in Mumbai was reported on March 11 and the first death was reported on March 17.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths and new cases dropped significantly. The total deaths and cases reported during the day were 180 and 11,921, respectively.

With this, the total number of deaths and cases in Maharashtra stood at 35,751 and 13,51,153, respectively.

Out of 66,22,384 laboratory samples, 13,51,153 have been tested positive (20.40%) for Covid-19 until date.

Currently, 19,75,923 people are under home quarantine and 29,922 people are in institutional quarantine.