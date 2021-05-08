Covid-19: Sena targets BJP over Central Vista project

Covid-19 crisis: Shiv Sena slams BJP for going ahead with Central Vista project amid pandemic

The Shiv Sena’s observation came in an editorial in Saamna, the party’s mouthpiece, on Saturday

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2021, 15:18 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 15:19 ist
A model of the proposed new Parliament building. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Shiv Sena on Saturday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for going ahead with the Central Vista redevelopment project even as India reels under the second wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The Shiv Sena’s observation came in an editorial in Saamna, the party’s mouthpiece, on Saturday.

“Nobody feels the regret over Covid-19 relief from countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan  being accepted, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not ready to stop work on the Central Vista project to construct a new Parliament building and house of the Prime Minister, spending thousands of crores of rupees,” the editorial stated.

Read | Coronavirus positive test not mandatory for admission to Covid-19 facility

It pointed out that the ruling BJP is doing all it can to corner Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal even after the election results are out.

The editorial states that BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has demanded that Nitin Gadkari  be made the health minister. “This is proof that the Union health ministry has been a complete failure,” it further stated.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Central Vista Redevelopment Project
BJP
Shiv Sena

Related videos

What's Brewing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

DH Toon | Modi govt under fire as fuel prices rise

DH Toon | Modi govt under fire as fuel prices rise

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 