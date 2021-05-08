Covid-19 crisis: Shiv Sena slams BJP for going ahead with Central Vista project amid pandemic

The Shiv Sena on Saturday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for going ahead with the Central Vista redevelopment project even as India reels under the second wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The Shiv Sena’s observation came in an editorial in Saamna, the party’s mouthpiece, on Saturday.

“Nobody feels the regret over Covid-19 relief from countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan being accepted, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not ready to stop work on the Central Vista project to construct a new Parliament building and house of the Prime Minister, spending thousands of crores of rupees,” the editorial stated.

Read | Coronavirus positive test not mandatory for admission to Covid-19 facility

It pointed out that the ruling BJP is doing all it can to corner Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal even after the election results are out.

The editorial states that BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has demanded that Nitin Gadkari be made the health minister. “This is proof that the Union health ministry has been a complete failure,” it further stated.