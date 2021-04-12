Covid-19: Gujarat bans public celebration of all festivals in April-May

Hours after a special division bench of the Gujarat High Court asked the state government to consider reducing the number of people in social gatherings, among other measures, to control coronavirus infection, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday night announced several new restrictions that included a complete ban on public celebration of all festivals falling in the month of April and May. A notification in this regard stated that festivities will have to be confined to houses and celebrated with immediate family members.

Rupani also reduced the number of guests in marriages and funerals to 50, which will come into effect from April 14. The notification also banned all kinds of political, social, religious, birthday parties. It said that no functions will be allowed during the night curfew hours which is imposed from 8 pm to 6 am. All religious places have been ordered to be shut for the public till April 30. Rupani also announced that all officers including government and private will have to work with 50 per cent staff capacity or calling them on alternate days.

These new restrictions came after a special division bench of Gujarat High Court led by Chief Justice Vikram Nath asked the government to impose restrictions on social gatherings and restrict the number of employees at all offices. The bench was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation on the condition of Covid-19 infection spread and the state's response.

Earlier last week, the Chief Justice had orally suggested the government consider imposing lockdown to control the virus spread while commenting that things were going out of hand. Later on the same day, the Rupani government extended night curfew across 20 cities of the state and increased the duration.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 6,021 fresh cases and 55 deaths on Monday. The number of active cases also crossed 30,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic broke out last year.